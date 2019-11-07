Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $9.25 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Amicus realized revenues from sales of its only marketed drug, Galafold in the second quarter. The uptake of Galafold has been strong. The company is on track to achieve its 2019 key priorities, including, Pompe late-stage development program, and the development of the gene-therapy pipeline. With a very successful, now global, commercial precision medicine product in Fabry disease, a late-stage phase III program in late onset Pompe disease and rapidly advancing gene therapy programs for rare diseases in development, the company is well positioned to achieve its target. However, it depends heavily on Galafold sales, which is a concern. Shares of the company have outperformed the industry year to date. Loss estimates narrowed ahead of Q3 earnings. The company has a dismal record of earnings surprises in the recent quarters.”

Get Amicus Therapeutics alerts:

FOLD has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Amicus Therapeutics from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, October 14th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Amicus Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Cowen set a $31.00 price target on shares of Amicus Therapeutics and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $17.72.

Shares of NASDAQ FOLD traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $8.85. 67,579 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,022,547. Amicus Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $7.11 and a fifty-two week high of $14.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 7.09 and a quick ratio of 6.97. The firm has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of -6.65 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.91.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34). Amicus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 336.41% and a negative return on equity of 66.79%. The business had revenue of $44.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.33) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 107.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Amicus Therapeutics will post -1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Amicus Therapeutics news, Director Burke W. Whitman purchased 4,945 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.07 per share, for a total transaction of $49,796.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,612 shares in the company, valued at approximately $217,632.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John F. Crowley sold 14,500 shares of Amicus Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.01, for a total transaction of $116,145.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 735,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,892,908.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Amicus Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 50.9% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,896 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 1,651 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $73,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $122,000. Finally, Weil Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $125,000.

About Amicus Therapeutics

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for various rare and orphan diseases. The company offers Galafold, an orally administered small molecule pharmacological chaperone for the treatment of Fabry disease. It is also conducting a Phase 1/2 clinical study of ATB200-02 for indications, including pompe disease.

Further Reading: What is a Futures Contract?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Amicus Therapeutics (FOLD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Amicus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amicus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.