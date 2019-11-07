AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) Insider Sells $1,329,329.80 in Stock

AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) insider Thomas C. Marecic sold 13,990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.02, for a total transaction of $1,329,329.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,422,050.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

AMETEK stock opened at $96.37 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $89.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.05. AMETEK, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $63.14 and a fifty-two week high of $96.87. The company has a market capitalization of $21.51 billion, a PE ratio of 29.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.20.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The technology company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.05. AMETEK had a net margin of 16.63% and a return on equity of 20.04%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that AMETEK, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AME. Wolfe Research set a $100.00 price objective on shares of AMETEK and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada set a $95.00 price objective on shares of AMETEK and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $94.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Bank of America downgraded shares of AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of AMETEK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.17.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AME. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in shares of AMETEK during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of AMETEK by 67.8% during the third quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 302 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of AMETEK during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in AMETEK by 51.3% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 454 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new position in AMETEK in the second quarter worth approximately $52,000. 86.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMETEK Company Profile

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. The company's Electronic Instruments segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process control instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

