Amerisafe, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF) Director Sells $35,025.00 in Stock

Amerisafe, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF) Director Randy Roach sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.05, for a total value of $35,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,737 shares in the company, valued at $612,026.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ AMSF opened at $71.24 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 18.46 and a beta of 0.44. Amerisafe, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.46 and a fifty-two week high of $71.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $65.80 and a 200-day moving average of $64.08.

Amerisafe (NASDAQ:AMSF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The insurance provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $91.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.48 million. Amerisafe had a return on equity of 17.50% and a net margin of 20.77%. Analysts predict that Amerisafe, Inc. will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be given a $3.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 12th. Amerisafe’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.91%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMSF. Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its position in Amerisafe by 6.5% during the third quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 270,965 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $17,914,000 after buying an additional 16,446 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its position in Amerisafe by 1.9% during the third quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 345,362 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $22,832,000 after buying an additional 6,300 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its position in Amerisafe by 8.3% during the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 493,210 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,606,000 after buying an additional 37,850 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Amerisafe by 9.3% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,229 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Amerisafe by 117.6% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 14,376 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $950,000 after buying an additional 7,769 shares in the last quarter.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AMSF. ValuEngine lowered Amerisafe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. BidaskClub upgraded Amerisafe from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, B. Riley set a $75.00 price target on Amerisafe and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.00.

About Amerisafe

AMERISAFE, Inc, an insurance holding company, underwrites workers' compensation insurance in the United States. Its workers' compensation insurance policies provide benefits to injured employees for temporary or permanent disability, death, and medical and hospital expenses. The company provides workers' compensation insurance for small to mid-sized employers engaged in hazardous industries, principally construction, trucking, logging and lumber, manufacturing, agriculture, maritime, and oil and gas.

