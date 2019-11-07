AmeriCold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

AmeriCold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $36.07.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AmeriCold Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on AmeriCold Realty Trust from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. ValuEngine downgraded AmeriCold Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on AmeriCold Realty Trust from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded AmeriCold Realty Trust from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th.

In other AmeriCold Realty Trust news, Director Kelly Hefner Barrett acquired 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $34.96 per share, for a total transaction of $209,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in AmeriCold Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its position in AmeriCold Realty Trust by 316.5% during the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY purchased a new stake in AmeriCold Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at about $54,000. Price Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in AmeriCold Realty Trust during the third quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in AmeriCold Realty Trust during the third quarter valued at about $74,000.

Shares of NYSE:COLD traded down $0.62 during trading on Friday, hitting $37.44. 1,364,635 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,115,561. The company has a market cap of $7.28 billion, a PE ratio of 31.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $37.81 and a 200 day moving average of $34.58. AmeriCold Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $24.27 and a 52-week high of $40.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.27.

AmeriCold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $438.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $419.30 million. AmeriCold Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.77% and a net margin of 1.67%. The company’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that AmeriCold Realty Trust will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. AmeriCold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.80%.

About AmeriCold Realty Trust

Americold is the world's largest owner and operator of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 155 temperature-controlled warehouses, with approximately 918.7 million refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Argentina.

