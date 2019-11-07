American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) Stock Holdings Lifted by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 118,691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,582 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $26,246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI increased its position in shares of American Tower by 136.6% in the second quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 34,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,142,000 after acquiring an additional 20,167 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 5.3% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 75,512 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,438,000 after purchasing an additional 3,774 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 1.1% during the second quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 278,307 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,900,000 after purchasing an additional 3,102 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 0.8% during the second quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 98,498 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,138,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the period. Finally, Autus Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 45.4% during the second quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC now owns 7,391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,511,000 after purchasing an additional 2,309 shares during the period. 92.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Tower alerts:

In other news, Director Pamela D. A. Reeve sold 4,167 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.80, for a total value of $1,003,413.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,608,671.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Edmund Disanto sold 31,669 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.54, for a total transaction of $7,174,295.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 166,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,771,014.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 140,524 shares of company stock valued at $31,519,347 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on AMT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Tower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $237.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. KeyCorp set a $242.00 price target on shares of American Tower and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of American Tower from $201.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of American Tower from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of American Tower from $236.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $215.79.

NYSE AMT traded down $3.22 during trading on Thursday, reaching $204.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,043,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,620,631. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.44 billion, a PE ratio of 25.63, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.43. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $221.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $213.29. American Tower Corp has a 1-year low of $150.66 and a 1-year high of $242.00.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 27.12%. The company’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.85 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that American Tower Corp will post 7.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th were paid a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. American Tower’s payout ratio is 47.56%.

American Tower Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 171,000 communications sites.

Featured Article: Special Dividends

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT).

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.