American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.25 EPS

American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.25, RTT News reports. American Superconductor had a net margin of 48.74% and a negative return on equity of 22.93%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.13) EPS.

AMSC stock opened at $8.05 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.31 and its 200 day moving average is $9.05. The stock has a market cap of $177.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.19 and a beta of 1.07. American Superconductor has a 1-year low of $7.24 and a 1-year high of $16.44.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AMSC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Superconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of American Superconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.20.

American Superconductor Corporation provides megawatt-scale solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Wind and Grid. The Wind segment designs wind turbine systems and licenses these designs to third parties under the Windtec Solutions brand. It supplies power electronics and software-based control systems, and provides customer support services to wind turbine manufacturers.

