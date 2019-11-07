American Axle & Manufact. (NYSE:AXL) Downgraded to Strong Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of American Axle & Manufact. (NYSE:AXL) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on AXL. Barclays reduced their target price on American Axle & Manufact. from $20.00 to $12.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 5th. TheStreet downgraded American Axle & Manufact. from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a buy rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of American Axle & Manufact. in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $15.71.

Get American Axle & Manufact. alerts:

AXL stock opened at $10.41 on Monday. American Axle & Manufact. has a fifty-two week low of $5.86 and a fifty-two week high of $17.20. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.78. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 2.17.

American Axle & Manufact. (NYSE:AXL) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The auto parts company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.17. American Axle & Manufact. had a positive return on equity of 14.79% and a negative net margin of 5.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that American Axle & Manufact. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Systematic Financial Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of American Axle & Manufact. in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $612,000. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American Axle & Manufact. in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $586,000. Boston Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of American Axle & Manufact. by 130.4% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Advisors LLC now owns 167,573 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,377,000 after buying an additional 94,837 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of American Axle & Manufact. by 621.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,239 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 2,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Axle & Manufact. in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $83,000.

American Axle & Manufact. Company Profile

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, validates, and manufactures driveline, metal forming, powertrain, and casting products in the United States, Mexico, South America, China, other Asian countries, Europe, and internationally. The company's Driveline segment offers axles, drive shafts, power transfer units, rear drive modules, transfer cases, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, sport utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.

Featured Story: Cost of Capital

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for American Axle & Manufact. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Axle & Manufact. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.