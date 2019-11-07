Ameresco Inc (NYSE:AMRC) Shares Sold by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio lowered its position in shares of Ameresco Inc (NYSE:AMRC) by 69.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 29,200 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Ameresco were worth $202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Ameresco by 32.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,469,588 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $21,648,000 after acquiring an additional 358,410 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ameresco by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 870,646 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,825,000 after buying an additional 37,990 shares during the period. Bandera Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ameresco by 70.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bandera Partners LLC now owns 683,684 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,071,000 after buying an additional 283,684 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in shares of Ameresco by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 618,896 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,116,000 after buying an additional 79,146 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Ameresco by 29.9% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 407,370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,001,000 after buying an additional 93,836 shares during the period. 31.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ameresco alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AMRC shares. ValuEngine raised Ameresco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised Ameresco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.63.

In related news, CEO George P. Sakellaris sold 114,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.53, for a total value of $1,663,685.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,478,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,540,585.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP David J. Corrsin sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $960,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,037,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,603,552. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 433,400 shares of company stock valued at $6,285,737. Insiders own 55.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMRC stock traded up $0.04 on Thursday, hitting $15.44. The company had a trading volume of 4,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,107. The firm has a market cap of $714.71 million, a P/E ratio of 19.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Ameresco Inc has a twelve month low of $13.11 and a twelve month high of $18.05.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $212.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.41 million. Ameresco had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 8.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Ameresco Inc will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

Ameresco Profile

Ameresco, Inc provides comprehensive energy services for businesses and organizations in North America and Europe. It offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions. The company operates through U.S. Regions, U.S.

Recommended Story: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ameresco Inc (NYSE:AMRC).

Receive News & Ratings for Ameresco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameresco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.