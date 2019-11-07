AMCIL (ASX:AMH) Shares Up 1.6%

AMCIL Limited (ASX:AMH) shares shot up 1.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as A$0.94 ($0.67) and last traded at A$0.94 ($0.67), 96,130 shares traded hands during trading. The stock had previously closed at A$0.93 ($0.66).

The firm has a market capitalization of $259.03 million and a P/E ratio of 35.77. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of A$0.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of A$0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 7.58 and a current ratio of 7.58.

About AMCIL (ASX:AMH)

Amcil Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily manages separate client focused equity portfolios for its clients. It invests in the public equity markets of Australia. The firm invests in growth and value stocks of large cap and small cap companies to create its portfolios. It invests in companies from media, technology, communications, and entertainment sectors.

