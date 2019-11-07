Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Sold by Vision Capital Management Inc.

Vision Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,869 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 185 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises 2.6% of Vision Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Vision Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $10,188,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Financial Advantage Inc. lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 26.7% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Advantage Inc. now owns 38 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 59 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. 55.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

AMZN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amazon.com from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,480.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,200.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, October 25th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday. Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,300.00 to $2,100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,250.00 price objective (down from $2,350.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and forty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,189.97.

AMZN stock traded down $7.57 during trading on Thursday, hitting $1,788.20. 2,645,875 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,025,474. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,307.00 and a 52 week high of $2,035.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1,760.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,840.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $894.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.56.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The e-commerce giant reported $4.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.46 by ($0.23). Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 22.52%. The business had revenue of $69.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 20.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Judith A. Mcgrath sold 304 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,749.91, for a total transaction of $531,972.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,324 shares in the company, valued at $4,066,790.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 3,475 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,773.99, for a total transaction of $6,164,615.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,739,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,747 shares of company stock valued at $40,737,808 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

Read More: Buy-Side Analysts

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.