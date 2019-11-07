Amazing Energy Oil and Gas (OTCMKTS:AMAZ) Trading Up 17.9%

Amazing Energy Oil and Gas, Co. (OTCMKTS:AMAZ)’s share price was up 17.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.08 and last traded at $0.08, approximately 18,700 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 45% from the average daily volume of 33,897 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.07.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.14.

About Amazing Energy Oil and Gas (OTCMKTS:AMAZ)

Amazing Energy Oil and Gas, Co is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the business of exploration, development and production of oil and gas in the Permian Basin of West Texas. The Company is also engaged in the production and sale of oil and natural gas. The Company is developing resource potential from the Queens formation.

Recommended Story: Derivative

Receive News & Ratings for Amazing Energy Oil and Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazing Energy Oil and Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.