Alvopetro Energy (CVE:ALV) Trading 5% Higher

Alvopetro Energy Ltd (CVE:ALV)’s share price traded up 5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.63 and last traded at C$0.63, 6,092 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 80% from the average session volume of 30,261 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.60.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.63 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $56.99 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.86.

Alvopetro Energy (CVE:ALV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$0.04 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alvopetro Energy Ltd will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alvopetro Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of hydrocarbons in the Recôncavo basins in onshore Brazil. The company holds interests in the Caburé and Gomo natural gas assets; two oil fields, including Bom Lugar and Mãe-da-lua; and seven other exploration assets comprising 65,151 gross acres in the Recôncavo basin onshore Brazil.

