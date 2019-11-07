Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) Shares Sold by Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC

Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC trimmed its holdings in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 13.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,944 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,725 shares during the quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $447,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MO. Julex Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 140.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the period. HMS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC increased its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 189.0% in the 2nd quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the period. Finally, Titan Capital Management LLC CA acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. 63.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $68.00 target price on Altria Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. TheStreet downgraded Altria Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $49.00 target price on Altria Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.86 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Altria Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.35.

Shares of NYSE MO opened at $45.91 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $84.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.51, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.41. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.60. Altria Group Inc has a 52 week low of $39.30 and a 52 week high of $66.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.56.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.34 billion. Altria Group had a return on equity of 56.17% and a net margin of 7.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Altria Group Inc will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 10th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th were paid a $0.84 dividend. This is a boost from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.32%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is presently 84.21%.

Altria Group announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, July 30th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 1.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

