Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on ATUS. Stephens raised their price target on Altice USA from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday. TD Securities dropped their price target on Altice USA from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays downgraded Altice USA from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on Altice USA in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. They set an outperform rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Altice USA in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. They set an outperform rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Altice USA currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $32.00.

NYSE:ATUS traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.41. 10,596,707 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,245,004. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 330.13 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.18. Altice USA has a 1 year low of $15.15 and a 1 year high of $31.78.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. Altice USA had a return on equity of 13.57% and a net margin of 3.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.04 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Altice USA will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

In other Altice USA news, Director Alt S.A.R.L. Next sold 15,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.40, for a total transaction of $396,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 47,369,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,250,549,652. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Olsen sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.03, for a total value of $810,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 45.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ATUS. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt acquired a new stake in shares of Altice USA in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Altice USA by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 945 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Altice USA by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Altice USA in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Finally, Whitnell & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Altice USA in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $149,000. 51.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Cablevision and Cequel. It delivers broadband, pay television, telephony services, Wi-Fi hotspot access, proprietary content, and advertising services to approximately 4.9 million residential and business customers.

