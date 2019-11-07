Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) Shares Gap Down on Analyst Downgrade

Altice USA Inc (NYSE:ATUS) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday after TD Securities lowered their price target on the stock from $33.00 to $32.00. The stock had previously closed at $26.21, but opened at $25.98. TD Securities currently has a hold rating on the stock. Altice USA shares last traded at $26.49, with a volume of 426,763 shares changing hands.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on ATUS. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on Altice USA in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim lifted their price target on Altice USA from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Benchmark lifted their price target on Altice USA from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Altice USA from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Nomura lifted their price target on Altice USA from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.00.

In other Altice USA news, Director Alt S.A.R.L. Next sold 15,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.40, for a total transaction of $396,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 47,369,305 shares in the company, valued at $1,250,549,652. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Olsen sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.03, for a total transaction of $810,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 45.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt acquired a new stake in shares of Altice USA in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in Altice USA by 26.6% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in Altice USA by 33.3% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Altice USA during the third quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Finally, Whitnell & Co. acquired a new position in Altice USA during the third quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.03% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $20.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 330.13 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.18, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.47.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.12. Altice USA had a net margin of 3.16% and a return on equity of 13.57%. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Altice USA Inc will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Altice USA Company Profile (NYSE:ATUS)

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Cablevision and Cequel. It delivers broadband, pay television, telephony services, Wi-Fi hotspot access, proprietary content, and advertising services to approximately 4.9 million residential and business customers.

