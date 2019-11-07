alstria office REIT (ETR:AOX) PT Set at €16.20 by Nord/LB

alstria office REIT (ETR:AOX) received a €16.20 ($18.84) target price from equities research analysts at Nord/LB in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Nord/LB’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 4.09% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on AOX. Goldman Sachs Group set a €14.00 ($16.28) price objective on alstria office REIT and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley set a €16.50 ($19.19) price objective on alstria office REIT and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 2nd. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €16.50 ($19.19) price objective on alstria office REIT and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Berenberg Bank set a €16.30 ($18.95) price objective on alstria office REIT and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Baader Bank set a €16.00 ($18.60) price objective on alstria office REIT and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €15.89 ($18.47).

Shares of AOX traded down €0.17 ($0.20) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching €16.89 ($19.64). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 194,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 583,070. alstria office REIT has a 12-month low of €11.74 ($13.65) and a 12-month high of €15.24 ($17.72). The stock has a market cap of $3.03 billion and a PE ratio of 5.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.00, a current ratio of 3.68 and a quick ratio of 3.27. The company’s 50 day moving average is €16.16 and its 200 day moving average is €14.90.

Alstria office REIT AG is the leading real-estate operator focusing solely on German office property in selected German markets. Our strategy is based on the ownership and an active management of our properties throughout their entire life cycle, strong added-value services to our customers and deep knowledge of the markets in which we operate.

