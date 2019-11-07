alstria office REIT (ETR:AOX) PT Set at €16.00 by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a €16.00 ($18.60) target price on alstria office REIT (ETR:AOX) in a research note published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

AOX has been the subject of several other reports. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €16.50 ($19.19) price objective on alstria office REIT and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Barclays set a €17.00 ($19.77) price objective on alstria office REIT and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €14.00 ($16.28) price objective on alstria office REIT and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley set a €16.50 ($19.19) price objective on alstria office REIT and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, September 2nd. Finally, Nord/LB set a €14.87 ($17.29) price objective on alstria office REIT and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €15.80 ($18.37).

Shares of alstria office REIT stock opened at €16.92 ($19.67) on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.03 billion and a PE ratio of 5.48. alstria office REIT has a 52 week low of €11.74 ($13.65) and a 52 week high of €15.24 ($17.72). The business has a 50 day moving average price of €16.16 and a 200-day moving average price of €14.90. The company has a quick ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.00.

Alstria office REIT AG is the leading real-estate operator focusing solely on German office property in selected German markets. Our strategy is based on the ownership and an active management of our properties throughout their entire life cycle, strong added-value services to our customers and deep knowledge of the markets in which we operate.

