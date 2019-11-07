Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC Sells 900 Shares of Zayo Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZAYO)

Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Zayo Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZAYO) by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,990 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC’s holdings in Zayo Group were worth $203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZAYO. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Zayo Group by 8,400.0% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,680 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Zayo Group by 1,100.5% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,365 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 2,168 shares in the last quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Zayo Group in the second quarter worth about $93,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of Zayo Group by 28.0% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,876 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zayo Group by 22.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,553 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. 87.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Zayo Group alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Zayo Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Zayo Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.85.

In other news, CEO Daniel Caruso sold 8,141 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.75, for a total transaction of $274,758.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 372,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,568,702.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Sandra Mays sold 3,072 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.88, for a total value of $104,079.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 63,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,142,638.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,089,803 shares of company stock valued at $36,831,348. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ZAYO opened at $34.29 on Thursday. Zayo Group Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $20.27 and a 52-week high of $34.33. The stock has a market cap of $8.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.52 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.06 and its 200 day moving average is $33.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.48.

Zayo Group (NYSE:ZAYO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The technology company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $650.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $642.86 million. Zayo Group had a return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 5.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zayo Group Holdings Inc will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zayo Group Profile

Zayo Group Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides bandwidth infrastructure solutions for the communications industry in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company operates in six segments: Fiber Solutions, Transport, Enterprise Networks, Zayo Colocation (zColo), Allstream, and Other.

Featured Story: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZAYO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zayo Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZAYO).

Receive News & Ratings for Zayo Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zayo Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.