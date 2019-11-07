Alphatec (ATEC) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Alphatec (NASDAQ: ATEC):

11/5/2019 – Alphatec was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Alphatec Holdings, Inc. is a medical technology company focused on the design, development, manufacturing and marketing of products for the surgical treatment of spine disorders. The Company’s principal product offering includes a variety of spinal implant products and systems consisted of components, such as spine screws and rods, spinal spacers, plates, and various biologics offerings. Alphatec Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Carlsbad, California. “

11/4/2019 – Alphatec was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $7.50 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Alphatec Holdings, Inc. is a medical technology company focused on the design, development, manufacturing and marketing of products for the surgical treatment of spine disorders. The Company’s principal product offering includes a variety of spinal implant products and systems consisted of components, such as spine screws and rods, spinal spacers, plates, and various biologics offerings. Alphatec Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Carlsbad, California. “

11/2/2019 – Alphatec was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

11/1/2019 – Alphatec was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

10/31/2019 – Alphatec had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies from $7.00 to $9.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/31/2019 – Alphatec had its price target raised by analysts at Lake Street Capital from $7.00 to $10.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/19/2019 – Alphatec was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

10/2/2019 – Alphatec was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

ATEC stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $6.88. 8,248 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 418,799. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 3.72. Alphatec Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $1.18 and a 52 week high of $7.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $425.23 million, a PE ratio of -11.86 and a beta of 1.52.

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The medical technology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $29.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.85 million. Alphatec had a negative net margin of 47.55% and a negative return on equity of 151.54%. As a group, analysts predict that Alphatec Holdings Inc will post -0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Alphatec news, EVP Craig E. Hunsaker sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total transaction of $84,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 844,768 shares in the company, valued at $5,913,376. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Craig E. Hunsaker sold 32,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.75, for a total transaction of $216,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 844,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,702,184. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 144,000 shares of company stock worth $888,000. 34.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alphatec by 700.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,565,612 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $7,107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,369,901 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Alphatec by 15.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 883,159 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $4,009,000 after acquiring an additional 116,206 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Alphatec by 27.9% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 353,512 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,606,000 after acquiring an additional 77,101 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Alphatec by 38.8% during the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 310,422 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after acquiring an additional 86,833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Alphatec by 9.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 276,787 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.02% of the company’s stock.

Alphatec Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and promotion of products for the surgical treatment of spine disorders. Its product portfolio and pipeline address the cervical, thoracolumbar, and intervertebral regions of the spine; and cover various spinal disorders and surgical procedures.

