Alphamin Resources (CVE:AFM) Trading Up 5.6%

Shares of Alphamin Resources Corp (CVE:AFM) were up 5.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.19 and last traded at C$0.19, approximately 22,500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 87,166 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.18.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.19 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.22. The company has a market cap of $147.23 million and a PE ratio of -31.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.84, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.12.

About Alphamin Resources (CVE:AFM)

Alphamin Resources Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in the Democratic Republic of the Congo. The company primarily explores for tin. It holds interest in the Bisie Tin project comprising five exploration permits and one mining/exploitation permit located in the Walikale Territory, Goma.

Featured Article: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Alphamin Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphamin Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.