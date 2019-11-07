Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Sets New 52-Week High at $1,307.31

Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $1,307.31 and last traded at $1,306.57, with a volume of 24033 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1,291.01.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on GOOGL shares. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet to $1,450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Needham & Company LLC set a $1,350.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,350.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,425.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt set a $1,360.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,406.25.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.78 and a quick ratio of 3.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $894.21 billion, a PE ratio of 27.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,238.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,180.63.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $10.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $12.42 by ($2.30). The company had revenue of $33.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.84 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.04% and a return on equity of 18.34%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $13.06 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 49.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Lipe & Dalton acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the second quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Alphabet by 26.3% during the second quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 48 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. 33.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

