Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) is NBW Capital LLC’s 9th Largest Position

NBW Capital LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,669 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 62 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for about 2.4% of NBW Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. NBW Capital LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $8,144,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Alphabet by 1.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,536,432 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $24,402,449,000 after buying an additional 302,354 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 37.1% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,752,079 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,145,551,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285,824 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,876,945 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,197,956,000 after purchasing an additional 33,408 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 205,910.9% during the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 3,393,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $339,300,000 after purchasing an additional 3,391,353 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 3.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,301,237 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,491,779,000 after purchasing an additional 66,773 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 33.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GOOGL. Monness Crespi & Hardt set a $1,360.00 price target on Alphabet and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,322.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Alphabet from $1,245.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,400.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, MKM Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,450.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,406.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL traded up $29.84 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $1,320.85. The company had a trading volume of 109,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,378,191. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a current ratio of 3.78. Alphabet Inc has a 1-year low of $977.66 and a 1-year high of $1,299.24. The firm has a market cap of $894.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,238.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,180.63.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $10.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $12.42 by ($2.30). Alphabet had a return on equity of 18.34% and a net margin of 21.04%. The business had revenue of $33.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $13.06 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 49.05 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

