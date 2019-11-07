Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited is engaged in designing, developing and supplying a broad range of power semiconductors globally, including a portfolio of Power MOSFET and Power IC products. The Company seeks to differentiate itself by integrating its expertise in device physics, process technology, design and advanced packaging to optimize product performance and cost. Its portfolio of products targets high-volume end-market applications, such as notebooks, netbooks, flat panel displays, mobile phone battery packs, set-top boxes, portable media players and power supplies. The products are incorporated into devices by original equipment manufacturers, or OEMs. The Company utilizes third-party foundries for all of its wafer fabrication and it deploys and implements its proprietary MOSFET processes at these third party foundries. The Company relies upon its in-house capacity and an associated provider for most of its packaging and testing requirements. “

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. ValuEngine lowered Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. B. Riley increased their price objective on Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Loop Capital set a $18.00 price objective on Alpha and Omega Semiconductor and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.33.

NASDAQ:AOSL traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.18. 8,937 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 112,850. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.69 and a 200 day moving average of $10.92. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor has a twelve month low of $8.22 and a twelve month high of $13.87. The company has a market capitalization of $338.05 million, a P/E ratio of 17.47 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $117.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.97 million. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a return on equity of 3.50% and a net margin of 0.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. United Services Automobile Association increased its holdings in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 13.7% in the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 12,237 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,479 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 5.2% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 47,743 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 2,347 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 10.6% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 30,965 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 2,975 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 41.8% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 11,630 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 3,431 shares during the period. 62.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited designs, develops, and supplies power semiconductor products for computing, consumer electronics, communication, and industrial applications worldwide. The company offers power discrete products, such as metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors (MOSFET), SRFETs, XSFET, electrostatic discharge, protected MOSFETs, high and mid-voltage MOSFETs, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

