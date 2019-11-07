Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) issued its earnings results on Monday. The software maker reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.17, RTT News reports. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions had a return on equity of 5.80% and a net margin of 12.00%. The business had revenue of $445.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $450.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions updated its FY19 guidance to $0.67-$0.70 EPS.

Shares of MDRX traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $11.53. 50,191 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,420,529. The stock has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 20.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.38. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions has a 12 month low of $8.54 and a 12 month high of $12.40.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. TheStreet upgraded Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. BidaskClub upgraded Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.75.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient engagement, clinical decision support, and population health management solutions.

