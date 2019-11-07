Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:MDRX) Shares Bought by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:MDRX) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 541,483 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 17,925 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.32% of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions worth $5,945,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDRX. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Sun Life Financial INC acquired a new position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000.

Get Allscripts Healthcare Solutions alerts:

NASDAQ:MDRX opened at $11.11 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.72, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.38. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc has a 12-month low of $8.54 and a 12-month high of $12.40.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17. The business had revenue of $445.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $450.04 million. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions had a return on equity of 5.80% and a net margin of 12.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MDRX. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $11.50 target price on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a report on Sunday, August 11th. ValuEngine lowered Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. BidaskClub raised Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $13.00 target price on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.75.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Profile

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient engagement, clinical decision support, and population health management solutions.

Featured Story: Systematic Risk

Receive News & Ratings for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.