Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:MDRX) Shares Bought by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:MDRX) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 541,483 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 17,925 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.32% of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions worth $5,945,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDRX. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Sun Life Financial INC acquired a new position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000.
NASDAQ:MDRX opened at $11.11 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.72, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.38. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc has a 12-month low of $8.54 and a 12-month high of $12.40.
A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MDRX. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $11.50 target price on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a report on Sunday, August 11th. ValuEngine lowered Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. BidaskClub raised Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $13.00 target price on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.75.
Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Profile
Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient engagement, clinical decision support, and population health management solutions.
