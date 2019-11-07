Allogene Therapeutics (ALLO) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ: ALLO) in the last few weeks:

11/7/2019 – Allogene Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

11/6/2019 – Allogene Therapeutics had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a $29.00 price target on the stock.

11/5/2019 – Allogene Therapeutics had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at William Blair.

11/4/2019 – Allogene Therapeutics is now covered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock.

11/1/2019 – Allogene Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

10/25/2019 – Allogene Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

10/10/2019 – Allogene Therapeutics had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at William Blair.

ALLO traded up $0.71 on Thursday, hitting $26.60. 9,813 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 297,799. Allogene Therapeutics Inc has a twelve month low of $23.37 and a twelve month high of $35.55. The company has a market cap of $3.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.04. The company has a current ratio of 13.46, a quick ratio of 13.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.06.

Get Allogene Therapeutics Inc alerts:

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.04. Equities analysts expect that Allogene Therapeutics Inc will post -1.94 EPS for the current year.

In other Allogene Therapeutics news, insider Alison Moore sold 48,827 shares of Allogene Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.11, for a total transaction of $1,567,834.97. 36.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALLO. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Allogene Therapeutics by 64.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,443,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,449,000 after buying an additional 1,343,459 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Allogene Therapeutics by 58.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,562,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,650,000 after buying an additional 1,312,056 shares during the last quarter. LLBH Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 652.8% in the 2nd quarter. LLBH Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,155,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,031,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002,199 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $14,967,000. Finally, Wildcat Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $14,289,000. 54.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops and commercializes genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing UCART19, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of pediatric and adult patients with R/R CD19 positive B-cell ALL; and ALLO-501, an allogeneic CAR T cell product candidate targeting CD19 to treat R/R non-Hodgkin lymphoma.

Featured Story: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Allogene Therapeutics Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allogene Therapeutics Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.