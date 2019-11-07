Alliant Energy (NYSE:LNT) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Alliant Energy (NYSE:LNT) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.01, RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $990.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 15.09% and a return on equity of 11.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. Alliant Energy updated its FY19 guidance to $2.27-2.33 EPS and its FY20 guidance to $2.34-2.48 EPS.

LNT stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $52.08. 5,633 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,309,080. The company has a market cap of $12.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $53.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Alliant Energy has a 52 week low of $40.68 and a 52 week high of $54.59.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.355 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 30th. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.58%.

Separately, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Alliant Energy from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.36.

In other news, SVP Leon David A. De bought 941 shares of Alliant Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $53.15 per share, for a total transaction of $50,014.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP James H. Gallegos sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.29, for a total transaction of $261,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Alliant Energy Company Profile

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the Midwest region of the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric, Gas, and Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

