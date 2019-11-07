AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ALLIANCE CAP MANAGEMENT L.P. provides diversified investment management services, primarily to pension funds, endowments, foreign financial institutions, and to individual investors. “

Get AllianceBernstein alerts:

Separately, Citigroup lowered their price objective on AllianceBernstein from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 15th.

AllianceBernstein stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $29.57. The stock had a trading volume of 108,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 260,272. The stock has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.20. AllianceBernstein has a 12 month low of $23.34 and a 12 month high of $31.42. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $28.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.94.

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The asset manager reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63. The firm had revenue of $877.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $880.27 million. AllianceBernstein had a return on equity of 15.18% and a net margin of 6.55%. AllianceBernstein’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AllianceBernstein will post 2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 14th. Investors of record on Monday, November 4th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. This is a positive change from AllianceBernstein’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.52%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 1st. AllianceBernstein’s payout ratio is currently 94.38%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AB. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in AllianceBernstein in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in AllianceBernstein by 168.3% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,441 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 904 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in AllianceBernstein in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in AllianceBernstein in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in AllianceBernstein in the second quarter valued at approximately $112,000. 17.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AllianceBernstein

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides research services to its clients. It provides its services to investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, banks and thrift institutions, trusts, estates, government agencies, charitable organizations, individuals, corporations, and other business entities.

See Also: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AllianceBernstein (AB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AllianceBernstein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AllianceBernstein and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.