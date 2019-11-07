Allergan (NYSE:AGN) Issues FY19 Earnings Guidance

Allergan (NYSE:AGN) issued an update on its FY19 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of >$16.55 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $16.74. The company issued revenue guidance of $15.6-15.8 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $15.58 billion.

NYSE AGN traded down $0.04 on Thursday, hitting $178.51. 912,404 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,040,116. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Allergan has a fifty-two week low of $114.27 and a fifty-two week high of $179.88. The company has a market cap of $58.66 billion, a PE ratio of 10.70, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $171.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $155.31.

Get Allergan alerts:

Allergan (NYSE:AGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $4.25 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $4.25. The company had revenue of $4.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.88 billion. Allergan had a negative net margin of 54.25% and a positive return on equity of 8.73%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.25 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Allergan will post 16.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 12th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Allergan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.74%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on AGN shares. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Allergan from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Allergan from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $184.00 price target (up previously from $176.00) on shares of Allergan in a research report on Monday, September 30th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Allergan from $172.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Leerink Swann downgraded shares of Allergan from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their price target for the company from $217.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $175.16.

Allergan Company Profile

Allergan plc, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes branded pharmaceutical, device, biologic, surgical, and regenerative medicine products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: US Specialized Therapeutics, US General Medicine, and International. It offers a portfolio of products in various therapeutic areas, including medical aesthetics and dermatology, eye care, neuroscience, urology, gastrointestinal, women's health, and anti-infective therapeutic products.

Featured Story: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

Receive News & Ratings for Allergan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allergan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.