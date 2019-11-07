Allena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNA) Shares Down 61.7%

Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ALNA) shares fell 61.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $2.10 and last traded at $2.24, 7,401,424 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 6,046% from the average session volume of 120,420 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.85.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ALNA. Zacks Investment Research cut Allena Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Allena Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 6th. ValuEngine raised Allena Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Roth Capital dropped their price objective on Allena Pharmaceuticals from $61.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, October 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.96.

Get Allena Pharmaceuticals alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $138.92 million, a P/E ratio of -1.30 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 6.80 and a current ratio of 6.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.68.

Allena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($0.01). On average, equities analysts anticipate that Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Allena Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $212,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 41,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 6,030 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $137,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $116,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals by 66.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 25,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 10,250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.41% of the company’s stock.

Allena Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:ALNA)

Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of oral enzyme therapeutics to treat patients with rare and severe metabolic, and kidney disorders in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is reloxaliase, an oral enzyme therapeutic for the treatment of enteric hyperoxaluria, a metabolic disorder commonly associated with kidney stones in adults.

Featured Article: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Receive News & Ratings for Allena Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allena Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.