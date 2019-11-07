All Sports (SOC) Market Cap Reaches $7.54 Million

All Sports (CURRENCY:SOC) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on November 6th. One All Sports coin can now be purchased for $0.0050 or 0.00000054 BTC on major exchanges including $33.94, $24.43, $51.55 and $5.60. All Sports has a market capitalization of $7.54 million and approximately $126,680.00 worth of All Sports was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, All Sports has traded down 2.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get All Sports alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00042844 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $584.69 or 0.06280547 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0365 or 0.00000392 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

MEXC Token (MEXC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002322 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0922 or 0.00000991 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000217 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00014369 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.38 or 0.00047018 BTC.

About All Sports

All Sports is a coin. Its genesis date was January 18th, 2018. All Sports’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,499,865,882 coins. All Sports’ official website is www.allsportschain.com . The official message board for All Sports is medium.com/@allsports . All Sports’ official Twitter account is @allsportschain and its Facebook page is accessible here

All Sports Coin Trading

All Sports can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $18.94, $20.33, $7.50, $13.77, $33.94, $10.39, $5.60, $32.15, $24.68, $24.43, $51.55 and $50.98. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as All Sports directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire All Sports should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy All Sports using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for All Sports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for All Sports and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.