Alianza Minerals (CVE:ANZ) Trading Down 14.3%

Alianza Minerals Ltd. (CVE:ANZ)’s share price traded down 14.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06, 427,000 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 267% from the average session volume of 116,439 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.07. The stock has a market cap of $4.87 million and a P/E ratio of -10.00.

Alianza Minerals Company Profile (CVE:ANZ)

Alianza Minerals Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties. The company explores for gold, copper, silver, zinc, and lead deposits. It holds interests in the properties located in Nevada, the United States; Yukon and British Columbia, Canada; and Peru.

