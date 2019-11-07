Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (NYSE:ARE) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank cut its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (NYSE:ARE) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,131 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 666 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $5,910,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 65.9% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 224 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 883.3% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 19.2% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 541 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the second quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock opened at $155.01 on Thursday. Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc has a 52-week low of $109.04 and a 52-week high of $160.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $155.22 and a 200 day moving average of $148.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $17.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.49, a P/E/G ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 0.71.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by ($2.19). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 1.63% and a net margin of 9.29%. The firm had revenue of $390.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $389.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc will post 6.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. This represents a yield of 2.6%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.61%.

In other news, insider Vincent Ciruzzi sold 5,933 shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.20, for a total value of $897,069.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,972,248.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John H. Cunningham sold 6,000 shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.00, for a total transaction of $864,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,595 shares in the company, valued at $6,133,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,183 shares of company stock valued at $4,409,057 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ARE. ValuEngine cut shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays set a $153.00 price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $140.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.73.

About Alexandria Real Estate Equities

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>®</sup> company, is an urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT") uniquely focused on collaborative life science and technology campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $21.8 billion and an asset base in North America of 33.7 million square feet ("SF") as of March 31, 2019.

