Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) Shares Sold by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp decreased its position in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 161,378 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 46,036 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $1,475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AMLP. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $65,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 6,758 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 197.6% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 7,411 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 4,921 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:AMLP traded down $0.11 during trading on Thursday, reaching $8.39. 3,255,459 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,839,037. Alerian MLP ETF has a 12-month low of $8.27 and a 12-month high of $10.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.46.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

