Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Alector Inc. is a clinical stage biotechnology company pioneering immuno-neurology, a novel therapeutic approach for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases. Its product portfolio includes AL001, AL101, Al002 and AL003 which are in clinical stage. Alector Inc. is headquartered in South San Francisco, California. “

ALEC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Cowen restated a buy rating on shares of Alector in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. ValuEngine lowered Alector from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $26.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALEC traded up $0.68 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $17.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 213,100. Alector has a fifty-two week low of $13.64 and a fifty-two week high of $27.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion and a P/E ratio of -3.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 6.18 and a quick ratio of 6.18. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.05.

Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $6.92 million during the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Alector will post -1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Robert Paul sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $32,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 36,000 shares of company stock valued at $594,800. 34.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALEC. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in Alector in the first quarter worth about $20,862,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Alector by 97.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 866,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,470,000 after purchasing an additional 427,642 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new stake in Alector in the second quarter worth about $4,632,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Alector by 194.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 294,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,299,000 after purchasing an additional 194,525 shares during the period. Finally, Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Alector in the second quarter worth about $1,375,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.55% of the company’s stock.

Alector Company Profile

Alector, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapies that harness the immune system to cure neurodegenerative diseases. Its products in Phase I clinical trial include AL001, a humanized recombinant monoclonal antibody for the treatment of frontotemporal dementia; and AL002 for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease.

