Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. Albemarle had a net margin of 16.01% and a return on equity of 15.71%. The business had revenue of $879.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $883.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. Albemarle updated its FY19 guidance to $6.00-6.20 EPS.

Shares of NYSE ALB traded up $4.67 during trading on Thursday, reaching $71.39. The company had a trading volume of 2,980,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,504,219. Albemarle has a 52 week low of $58.63 and a 52 week high of $107.00. The stock has a market cap of $7.18 billion, a PE ratio of 13.03, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.45. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $66.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.73.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a $0.368 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 12th. This is a positive change from Albemarle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. Albemarle’s payout ratio is 26.82%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ALB shares. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Albemarle from $80.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Albemarle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $106.00 target price on shares of Albemarle and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Albemarle to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $75.00 price target on shares of Albemarle and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.77.

In related news, insider Eric Norris bought 3,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $64.66 per share, with a total value of $199,799.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,604.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Luther C. Iv Kissam sold 36,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $2,520,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 334,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,383,220. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

About Albemarle

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. Its Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and value-added lithium specialties, as well as reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for applications in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes, life science, pharmaceutical, and other markets.

