Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) Shares Sold by Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund trimmed its holdings in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,296 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $2,940,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its position in shares of Albemarle by 30.8% during the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 5,777,880 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $406,821,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362,000 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Albemarle during the second quarter worth $51,037,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Albemarle by 9.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,304,153 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $584,695,000 after purchasing an additional 682,231 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Albemarle by 51.8% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,231,777 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $86,729,000 after purchasing an additional 420,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXA lifted its position in shares of Albemarle by 3,990.3% during the second quarter. AXA now owns 357,616 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $25,180,000 after purchasing an additional 348,873 shares in the last quarter. 90.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ALB opened at $66.72 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.78. The firm has a market cap of $7.18 billion, a PE ratio of 12.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.63. Albemarle Co. has a 12-month low of $58.63 and a 12-month high of $108.74.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.04. Albemarle had a net margin of 16.01% and a return on equity of 15.71%. The business had revenue of $879.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $883.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Albemarle Co. will post 6.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.368 per share. This is a positive change from Albemarle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. Albemarle’s payout ratio is presently 26.82%.

In other Albemarle news, insider Eric Norris bought 3,090 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $64.66 per share, for a total transaction of $199,799.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 164 shares in the company, valued at $10,604.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Luther C. Iv Kissam sold 36,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $2,520,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 334,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,383,220. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. G.Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Albemarle in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. SunTrust Banks cut shares of Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine raised shares of Albemarle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Vertical Group reduced their target price on shares of Albemarle from $58.50 to $39.50 in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Albemarle from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.77.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. Its Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and value-added lithium specialties, as well as reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for applications in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes, life science, pharmaceutical, and other markets.

