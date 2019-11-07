Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) Position Boosted by Eastern Bank

Eastern Bank raised its holdings in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 71,259 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,458 shares during the quarter. Eastern Bank’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $4,954,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gemmer Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Albemarle by 71.1% during the 2nd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 361 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in Albemarle by 71.1% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 433 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in Albemarle during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Albemarle during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in Albemarle by 84.9% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 501 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. 90.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Albemarle news, insider Eric Norris purchased 3,090 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $64.66 per share, for a total transaction of $199,799.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 164 shares in the company, valued at $10,604.24. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Luther C. Iv Kissam sold 36,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $2,520,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 334,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,383,220. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on ALB. Nomura lifted their target price on Albemarle from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on Albemarle from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. SunTrust Banks cut Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group set a $106.00 price target on Albemarle and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Albemarle from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.77.

Albemarle stock traded up $3.96 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $70.68. 98,495 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,744,384. The firm has a market cap of $7.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.89, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $66.73 and a 200 day moving average of $68.78. Albemarle Co. has a 12 month low of $58.63 and a 12 month high of $108.74.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $879.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $883.67 million. Albemarle had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 16.01%. The company’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Albemarle Co. will post 6.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.368 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 12th. This is a positive change from Albemarle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Albemarle’s payout ratio is 26.82%.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. Its Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and value-added lithium specialties, as well as reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for applications in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes, life science, pharmaceutical, and other markets.

