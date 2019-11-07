Alaris Royalty (TSE:AD) Hits New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

Alaris Royalty Corp. (TSE:AD)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday after National Bank Financial raised their price target on the stock from C$19.00 to C$20.00. National Bank Financial currently has a sector perform rating on the stock. Alaris Royalty traded as high as C$21.41 and last traded at C$21.40, with a volume of 225076 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$21.23.

AD has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Alaris Royalty from C$19.50 to C$20.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Alaris Royalty from C$23.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. CIBC upgraded shares of Alaris Royalty from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from C$22.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Desjardins increased their price target on shares of Alaris Royalty from C$23.50 to C$24.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$22.67.

In other Alaris Royalty news, Senior Officer Amanda Mai Frazer sold 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$19.75, for a total value of C$37,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,213 shares in the company, valued at C$241,206.75. Also, Director John Frederick Ripley purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$19.83 per share, with a total value of C$991,740.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 62,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,239,675. In the last quarter, insiders sold 5,700 shares of company stock valued at $112,316.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$19.60 and its 200-day moving average price is C$19.36. The company has a current ratio of 4.71, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.60. The company has a market cap of $781.35 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.92.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.1375 per share. This represents a $1.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.70%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 30th. Alaris Royalty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.10%.

About Alaris Royalty (TSE:AD)

Alaris Royalty Corp. is a private equity firm specializing in management buyouts, growth capital, lower & middle market, later stage, industry consolidation, growth capital, and mature investments. The firm does not invest in turnarounds and start-ups. It prefers to invest in the companies based in all industries except for those with a declining asset base, such as oil and gas resource companies, or any industry that carry the risk of obsolescence such as high tech and focuses on business services, professional services, information services, healthcare services, distribution & logistics, industrials, consumer products.

