Akbank T.A.S. (OTCMKTS:AKBTY) Raised to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Akbank T.A.S. (OTCMKTS:AKBTY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday morning, ValuEngine reports.

OTCMKTS:AKBTY opened at $2.40 on Monday. Akbank T.A.S. has a 1 year low of $1.73 and a 1 year high of $3.13. The stock has a market cap of $6.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.48 and a 200-day moving average of $2.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Akbank T.A.S. Company Profile

Akbank T.A.S. provides various banking products and services. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking; Commercial Banking, SME Banking, and Corporate-Investment and Private Banking; and Treasury. The company's retail banking services comprise deposit accounts, retail loans, commercial installment loans, credit cards, insurance products, and asset management services, as well as bank cards, investment funds trading, automatic payment, foreign currency trading, safe deposit box rental, cheques, money transfers, investment banking, and telephone and Internet banking.

