Akbank T.A.S. (OTCMKTS:AKBTY) Raised to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Akbank T.A.S. (OTCMKTS:AKBTY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday morning, ValuEngine reports.
OTCMKTS:AKBTY opened at $2.40 on Monday. Akbank T.A.S. has a 1 year low of $1.73 and a 1 year high of $3.13. The stock has a market cap of $6.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.48 and a 200-day moving average of $2.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15.
Akbank T.A.S. Company Profile
Further Reading: What does an outperform rating mean?
To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.
Receive News & Ratings for Akbank T.A.S. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akbank T.A.S. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.