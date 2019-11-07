Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) Releases FY20 Earnings Guidance

Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) updated its FY20 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $9.35-$9.60 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $9.32. Air Products & Chemicals also updated its Q1 guidance to $2.05-$2.10 EPS.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on APD. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $235.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. HSBC lowered shares of Air Products & Chemicals from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their target price for the company from $217.00 to $215.00 in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Air Products & Chemicals from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $225.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Seaport Global Securities lowered shares of Air Products & Chemicals from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on shares of Air Products & Chemicals in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. They set a market perform rating and a $240.00 target price for the company. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $237.93.

NYSE APD traded up $8.73 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $227.58. The stock had a trading volume of 1,807,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,082,109. Air Products & Chemicals has a 1 year low of $149.64 and a 1 year high of $232.47. The stock has a market cap of $47.25 billion, a PE ratio of 30.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $216.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $218.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 2.09.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, electronics, manufacturing, food and beverage, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

