Aimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AIMT) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Aimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AIMT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company which is engaged in the development of desensitization treatments for peanut and other food allergies. The Company’s characterized oral desensitization immunotherapy includes AR101, a product for the treatment of peanut allergy in children and adults which is in clinical trial stage. Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in Brisbane, California. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on AIMT. Goldman Sachs Group set a $27.00 price objective on Aimmune Therapeutics and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Aimmune Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Aimmune Therapeutics to a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Roth Capital started coverage on Aimmune Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Aimmune Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.11.

Aimmune Therapeutics stock traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $28.29. 63,152 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 786,844. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.28. Aimmune Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $16.95 and a 12-month high of $36.12. The firm has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of -7.69 and a beta of -0.03. The company has a current ratio of 5.80, a quick ratio of 5.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Aimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AIMT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.03) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.03). During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.89) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Aimmune Therapeutics will post -4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Aimmune Therapeutics news, CFO Eric Bjerkholt bought 1,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.57 per share, for a total transaction of $34,983.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 13.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Aimmune Therapeutics by 11.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,246,604 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $109,234,000 after buying an additional 535,072 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Aimmune Therapeutics by 4.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,706,394 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $77,167,000 after buying an additional 164,038 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Aimmune Therapeutics by 2.4% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,121,811 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $23,357,000 after buying an additional 26,690 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its position in Aimmune Therapeutics by 12.4% during the third quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 752,358 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $15,754,000 after buying an additional 82,798 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Aimmune Therapeutics by 28.2% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 541,217 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,333,000 after buying an additional 119,008 shares during the period. 78.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aimmune Therapeutics Company Profile

Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes product candidates for the treatment of peanut and other food allergies. Its lead Characterized Oral Desensitization ImmunoTherapy (CODIT) product candidate is AR101, an investigational biologic, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with peanut allergy.

