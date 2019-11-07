Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) Position Lessened by Huntington National Bank

Huntington National Bank trimmed its position in shares of Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,903 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank owned about 0.16% of Agree Realty worth $4,821,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ADC. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Agree Realty by 126.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 55,316 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,836,000 after acquiring an additional 30,888 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Agree Realty by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC raised its position in Agree Realty by 31.7% in the 2nd quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 3,872 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Agree Realty by 87.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,567 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 1,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in Agree Realty by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $935,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE ADC traded down $0.73 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $74.92. 3,260 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 245,384. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45. Agree Realty Co. has a twelve month low of $56.46 and a twelve month high of $79.54. The company has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of 26.43, a P/E/G ratio of 4.29 and a beta of -0.01. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.85.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.06. Agree Realty had a return on equity of 5.16% and a net margin of 40.18%. The business had revenue of $48.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.28 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Agree Realty Co. will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th were given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.00%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on Agree Realty from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Agree Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 price target on shares of Agree Realty in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Agree Realty in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Agree Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.86.

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants. As of March 31, 2019, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 694 properties, located in 46 states and containing approximately 11.9 million square feet of gross leasable space.

