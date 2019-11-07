Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX) Shares Down 17.8%

Agile Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AGRX) was down 17.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $1.94 and last traded at $2.03, approximately 7,686,342 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 418% from the average daily volume of 1,484,438 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.47.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on AGRX shares. ValuEngine upgraded Agile Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Agile Therapeutics to $5.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut Agile Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Agile Therapeutics in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, William Blair raised Agile Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Agile Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.75.

The company has a market cap of $105.56 million, a P/E ratio of -3.50 and a beta of 0.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.28.

Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08). Analysts predict that Agile Therapeutics Inc will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc sold 3,815,349 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.51, for a total transaction of $1,945,827.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 8.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Agile Therapeutics by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 450,180 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $657,000 after buying an additional 32,911 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Agile Therapeutics by 27.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 169,226 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 36,212 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Agile Therapeutics by 2,219.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 76,538 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 73,238 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Agile Therapeutics by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,254,180 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,291,000 after purchasing an additional 120,403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Agile Therapeutics by 129.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,732,648 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,530,000 after purchasing an additional 978,672 shares in the last quarter. 43.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Agile Therapeutics, Inc, a women's healthcare company, focuses on the development and commercialization of prescription contraceptive products for women. Its lead product candidate is Twirla, also known as AG200-15, a once-weekly prescription contraceptive patch, which completed Phase III clinical trials.

