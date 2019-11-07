aelf (ELF) Hits Market Capitalization of $46.74 Million

aelf (CURRENCY:ELF) traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on November 7th. One aelf token can now be bought for $0.0859 or 0.00000930 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Ethfinex, IDEX, Binance and OKEx. During the last week, aelf has traded down 4.1% against the U.S. dollar. aelf has a total market capitalization of $46.74 million and $9.68 million worth of aelf was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003162 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010855 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.47 or 0.00221809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $132.21 or 0.01432740 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0754 or 0.00000817 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00029213 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.91 or 0.00118269 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

aelf Token Profile

aelf launched on December 18th, 2017. aelf’s total supply is 880,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 544,480,200 tokens. aelf’s official Twitter account is @aelfblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for aelf is aelf.io . aelf’s official message board is medium.com/@aelfblockchain

Buying and Selling aelf

aelf can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bithumb, Ethfinex, Kyber Network, CoinTiger, AirSwap, IDEX, Binance, Koinex, BCEX, GOPAX, Bancor Network, DDEX, BigONE, Bibox, OKEx, Huobi, Gate.io, ABCC, Kucoin, Tokenomy, Hotbit and Allbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as aelf directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade aelf should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase aelf using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

