Aeglea Bio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Aeglea Bio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.12), Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ AGLE traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $7.87. The company had a trading volume of 41,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 142,736. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 8.44 and a current ratio of 8.44. The company has a market capitalization of $240.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.69 and a beta of 1.07. Aeglea Bio Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $5.99 and a 12-month high of $9.64.

AGLE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Aeglea Bio Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Aeglea Bio Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.33.

Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, designs and develops human enzyme therapeutics for the treatment of patients with rare genetic diseases and cancer. The company's lead product candidate includes pegzilarginase, a recombinant human Arginase 1 enzyme, which is in early clinical development stage for the treatment of Arginase 1 deficiency, an autosomal recessive metabolic disease caused by a marked decrease in the activity of the native arginase 1 enzyme; and for treating Arginine dependent cancers.

