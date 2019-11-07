Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $38.00 target price on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

According to Zacks, “AMD reported not so encouraging Q3 results, wherein earnings came in line with the Zacks Consensus Estimate, while revenues missed the same. Softness in Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom vertical is a concern. Further, increasing expenses amid stiff competition from NVIDIA and Intel is likely to weigh on profitability. Nonetheless, both earnings and revenues improved year over year. Robust adoption of Ryzen, Radeon and EPYC server processors drove year-over-year growth. Further, the accelerated adoption of AMD’s products in the PC, gaming and data center industries remains a catalyst. Also, growing clout of GPU’s driven by increasing adoption of AI techniques and ML tools in industries like gaming, automotive and blockchain favors growth prospects. Notably, shares of the company have outperformed the industry on a year-to-date basis.”

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on AMD. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $25.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $39.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Monday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $29.00 price objective (up previously from $25.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered Advanced Micro Devices from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Advanced Micro Devices presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $34.76.

Shares of NASDAQ AMD traded up $0.91 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $36.84. 1,954,815 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,453,840. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Advanced Micro Devices has a 1 year low of $16.03 and a 1 year high of $37.18. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.43. The stock has a market cap of $40.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.86, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 3.07.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.04. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 16.54% and a net margin of 3.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 10,486 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.50, for a total transaction of $330,309.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $932,368.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 8,388 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.53, for a total value of $281,249.64. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 35,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,204,330.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,589,410 shares of company stock valued at $51,754,205 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,484,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 177.2% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 887 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 1,153.8% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 978 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.58% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit (APU), chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), and professional GPUs; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products and technology for game consoles.

