Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) PT Raised to $350.00

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) had its target price increased by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $340.00 to $350.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 20.33% from the stock’s current price.

ADBE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Adobe from $329.00 to $318.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Adobe from $330.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Nomura cut their target price on shares of Adobe from $315.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Adobe to $345.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $290.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Adobe presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $304.88.

Get Adobe alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE traded up $3.46 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $290.86. The stock had a trading volume of 291,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,619,480. Adobe has a 52 week low of $204.95 and a 52 week high of $313.11. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $274.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $284.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.33 billion, a PE ratio of 52.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.09.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 17th. The software company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.08. Adobe had a net margin of 26.10% and a return on equity of 30.49%. The company had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.73 earnings per share. Adobe’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Adobe will post 6.39 EPS for the current year.

In other Adobe news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 3,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.71, for a total transaction of $809,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 49,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,255,707.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 9,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,500,110 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. Park National Corp OH grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 44,995 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $13,258,000 after buying an additional 7,257 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 6,018 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,773,000 after buying an additional 669 shares during the period. Private Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 22,559 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $6,647,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 1,337 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. 86.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

Further Reading: What is an inverted yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.