Adler Real Estate (ETR:ADL) Given a €16.50 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts

Adler Real Estate (ETR:ADL) received a €16.50 ($19.19) target price from stock analysts at Berenberg Bank in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price points to a potential upside of 48.65% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently commented on ADL. Kepler Capital Markets set a €16.90 ($19.65) price target on shares of Adler Real Estate and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Oddo Bhf set a €15.91 ($18.50) price target on shares of Adler Real Estate and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Deutsche Bank set a €20.00 ($23.26) price objective on shares of Adler Real Estate and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Adler Real Estate in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, HSBC set a €21.00 ($24.42) price objective on shares of Adler Real Estate and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Adler Real Estate has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €18.39 ($21.38).

ADL stock opened at €11.10 ($12.91) on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of €11.09 and a 200 day moving average price of €11.95. Adler Real Estate has a 12 month low of €9.68 ($11.26) and a 12 month high of €15.40 ($17.91). The company has a market cap of $706.72 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 221.29, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Adler Real Estate Company Profile

ADLER Real Estate AG is one of the leading real estate companies in Germany. In recent years, the company has grown rapidly through acquisitions – most recently through the acquisition of almost 70 percent of the shares in Brack Capital Properties NV ADLER now holds more than 62,000 residential units , which are mainly located in the north and west of Germany and offer tenants with medium to low income an affordable home.

