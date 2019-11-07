Adler Real Estate (ETR:ADL) Given a €16.50 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts

Adler Real Estate (ETR:ADL) received a €16.50 ($19.19) target price from stock analysts at Berenberg Bank in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price points to a potential upside of 48.65% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently commented on ADL. Kepler Capital Markets set a €16.90 ($19.65) price target on shares of Adler Real Estate and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Oddo Bhf set a €15.91 ($18.50) price target on shares of Adler Real Estate and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Deutsche Bank set a €20.00 ($23.26) price objective on shares of Adler Real Estate and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Adler Real Estate in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, HSBC set a €21.00 ($24.42) price objective on shares of Adler Real Estate and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Adler Real Estate has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €18.39 ($21.38).

ADL stock opened at €11.10 ($12.91) on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of €11.09 and a 200 day moving average price of €11.95. Adler Real Estate has a 12 month low of €9.68 ($11.26) and a 12 month high of €15.40 ($17.91). The company has a market cap of $706.72 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 221.29, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

ADLER Real Estate AG is one of the leading real estate companies in Germany. In recent years, the company has grown rapidly through acquisitions – most recently through the acquisition of almost 70 percent of the shares in Brack Capital Properties NV ADLER now holds more than 62,000 residential units , which are mainly located in the north and west of Germany and offer tenants with medium to low income an affordable home.

