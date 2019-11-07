adidas (FRA:ADS) Given a €300.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada set a €300.00 ($348.84) target price on adidas (FRA:ADS) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ADS has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €235.00 ($273.26) target price on adidas and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. BNP Paribas set a €285.00 ($331.40) target price on adidas and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €310.00 ($360.47) target price on adidas and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Credit Suisse Group set a €270.00 ($313.95) target price on adidas and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €290.00 ($337.21) target price on adidas and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €270.57 ($314.62).

Shares of ADS traded up €8.20 ($9.53) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting €274.50 ($319.19). The stock had a trading volume of 1,156,149 shares. The business has a fifty day moving average price of €277.51 and a 200-day moving average price of €267.31. adidas has a 52 week low of €163.65 ($190.29) and a 52 week high of €201.01 ($233.73).

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. The company operates in 10 segments: Europe, North America Adidas, North America Reebok, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Emerging Markets, Russia/CIS, Adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Centrally Managed Businesses.

